In pictures: The life and times of the Black Country in the early 50s

We've put together a gallery of photos from the Express & Star archive that show the life and times of the Black Country in the early 1950s.

A 27-year-old Elizabeth was crowned the Queen of England on June 2, 1953, in a coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Billy Wright was at his prime, playing in 79 of England's 85 matches during the 1950s. Photos taken in our Black Country neighbourhoods look familiar, but very different.

Take a look through the photos from the region in the early 50s – you might see something you remember.

September 15, 1950: 'The blue and red Auster four seater, powered by a Cirrus Major III, which is taking part in the Daily Express Air Race (Hurn to Herne Bay) today, August 16. Entered by Auster Aircraft Ltd, it is here shown prior to take off with Squadron Leader R L Porteous (Auster Chief Test Pilot) at the controls...'

June 13, 1950: 'Shoulder to shoulder in a picture taken during the England team's first practice at Dulwich Hamlet's ground, South London, today are, left to right: Roy Bentley (Chelsea), Billy Wright (Wolves), Tom Finney (Preston), Ed Bailey (Tottenham), Bill Eckersley (Blackburn) and Wilf Mannion (Middlesbrough).'

Hales Road, formerly Love Lane, in Halesowen, 1950.

Dudley Town FC photographed on October 14, 1950. In the front row is Morgan, Knight, Rushton (captain), Craddock, and Whitehouse.

June 19, 1950: 'Stanley Mortensen (Blackpool) and Billy Wright (Wolves) talking with Miss Neuza De Almeida, air hostess of the plane, as England's Rio party left London airport today. Miss De Almeida is to represent Panair Do Brasil in the 'Miss Airways 1950' contest at London airport on July 15.'

A man leads his hounds through the ford at Rindleford, near Bridgnorth, at the beginning of an otter hunt on September 15, 1950.

'Wolves v Fulham, 23/12/50' is handwritten on the back of this print. The match was played at Molineux on December 23, 1950, in Division One, and the result was a 1-1 draw.