Flashback to 2006: A new surgery, a school set to close and ramblers step out

The Gnosall practice, with more than 7,000 patients on its books, outgrew its Wharfe Road surgery and had to find new premises.

It moved into the new purpose built premises on the corner of Brookhouse Road and Knightley Road.

And to celebrate, the team through the doors open for all to see the new services available, with medical staff on hand to answer any questions.

Surgery GP Dr Mick Mulligan said he was overwhelmed at the number of people who took an interest.

“It was fantastic,”he said. “Hundreds of people turned up and we were busy from opening at 6pm to closing at 8.30pm.

“And we had some very good comments, everybody was pleased and supportive and a lot expressed surprise at the size of the new surgery.”

Dr Mulligan added: “I was surprised at the number of people who turned up and very pleased with their comments.”

The development had been taking shape for the past year and was due to be officially opened the following month.

Medical services were transferred from the old surgery, the pharmacy was in place and dental services were to be added at a later stage.

Residents and councillors were pressing transport bosses to provide extra services to help elderly residents get to the practice, which is on the northern outskirts of the village.

Parish council clerk Cynthia Spencer said a problem was that the village is long and linear, so no matter where the new medical centre was sited there would be some people who would have to travel further than they did before.

County council chiefs were being asked to consider extending the rural link bus route in Gnosall to include the surgery.

The majority of Gnosall residents had supported the plan but people living near the site had complained it was too big and criticised the design.

Some residents also fear the car park will increase traffic congestion and encourage youngsters to congregate.

Meanwhile, hundreds of campaigning parents lost their fight to convince councillors to give their failing primary school another chance. Beechdale Primary School, in Walsall, was put into special measures early in 2006 after Ofsted inspectors found that some children were leaving without being able to read or write properly.

Ellie-May Hems aged five, joins the protest against Beechdale Prmiary School closure outside Walsall Town Hall

Following a six-week consultation period, where parents pleaded for the school to be given a chance to turn itself around, councillors decided to close it down when the cabinet met.

Children would be sent to other borough primaries from September. Councillor Eddie Hughes said: “This is a terribly emotional issue but we have had a long time to think about it. You only get one chance with a child’s education and we need to make sure we make the most of it.”

Parents spokeswoman Sally-Anne Vurlan, aged 25, told the cabinet meeting: “We can make Beechdale a fantastic school once again if it is given a fresh start from September.

“Children who are there now do enjoy learning – we really want it to work and believe it can.”

Meanwhile, a Sandwell group of walkers are showing you’re never too over the hill to take up the hobby of rambling.

Sandwell Ramblers boasts a wide age range, from eight to the oldest member who was still walking the hills and valleys of the country at 82.

The group organised regular walks across the countryside, and members said people of any age could join.

The winter programme featured walks of up to eight miles on Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, while the summer season saw members taking on longer, 12-mile walks. There was also a long distance group which last year clocked up 100 miles in 43 hours and it was also planning a summer trip to Peru.

Sandwell Ramblers members who meet in West Bromwich at the Labour Club. L-R: Lyn Harley and Joselyn Latunji

John Craxford, chairman of the group said he loved the walks.

The 77-year-old added: “We have a very varied mix of people. There is a greater awareness of keeping fit these days and people want to get out and about.”

“It is a wonderful way to keep fit and take in some of the beautiful scenery of this country. It keeps you active and that is very important for people of all ages.

“We get around 50 people who regularly come on the walks and they have a great time.”

The group was formed in 1993 and had gone from strength to strength over the 13 years. It was affiliated to the national Ramblers Association.

There was also a range of coach and boat trips throughout the year, as well as a number of social events in the evening. The group has around 200 members on the books, but sees a regular 50 turn up.

Leaders were keen to see more people on the rambles and are inviting would-be walkers to take part.