X3 SUV still the one to beat

Make no mistake, the likes of Mercedes, Audi, Volvo, Lexus, Jaguar a nd Land Rover are worthy rivals, but for many BMW is still the one to beat.

The rush to full electrification is gathering pace, but this model offers EV motoring with the backup of a two litre petrol engine, meaning range anxiety does not exist.

The range on EV only, claimed to be 31 miles, is not brilliant against some competitors.

But given the average commute of 30 miles, is just about adequate and avoids nasties like congestion and clean zone charges, not to mention lower taxation and benefit in kind charges.

In its M Sport livery it really does look the business with its slim headlamps, huge, diamond-cut alloys and the familiar kidney grille, air scoops and side air vents finished in gloss black.

It also features multi-function heated leather steering wheel, M Sport suspension, remote control including integrated key, M Sport specific pedals adaptive air suspension, 20-inch alloy wheels with blue or red brake callipers as part of the optional M Sport package.

The options, which is on this vehicle added another £7k to the price tag.

Inside, the spacious cabin accommodates five adults comfortably, and with its high-quality materials and soft touch finishes adding real premium quality.

Instrumentation is dominated by the 12.3-inch central screen and other instruments and controls give it a user-friendly experience, while it features a host of toys and goodies, including phone app controls, wireless hotspot and smartphone connectivity.

Options for more electrical aids and hi-tech wizardry can build to an eye-watering price but it seems to work for the German firm.

The interior is pure class, a riot of leather and high end soft touch finish. It is a big car with plenty of head and legroom at the front, although the rear is more limited

It also combines the BMW EfficientDynamics drive family and the intelligent all-wheel on-demand xDrive system. Not a full fat off roader, there is sufficient capability for challenging weather conditions, use on a farm for instance, or pulling trailers on muddy fields.

Performance is, well, electric. It combines the two-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, for a combined 288bhp, which powers the car to 60mph in just six seconds.

The variety of drive modes, including ‘Auto eDrive,’ ‘Battery Control,’ and ‘Max eDrive allows control and preservation of battery usage for congestion or emissions zones.

Main drive modes, which are selected by buttons near the gear shift include electric, hybrid, sport and auto available. Obviously for maximum economy choose electric and for serious fun, choose sport and let rip by using the steering wheel paddles, but for most, the auto mode will select drive mode for the appropriate conditions.

Always a brilliant area with BMW is the drive and handling with pin sharp steering and superb handling for a vehicle of this size. Considering its bulk, handling is tight with great feedback for the driver when cornering or navigating sweeping bends.

The performance does not mean ride comfort is sacrificed and it is extremely comfortable on extended journeys on motorways.

Boot space is adequate but has been reduced to accommodate the battery, and offers 450 litres as against 550 on the standard model while a two-section tailgate for ease of loading with optional remote opening and closing.

Safety kit is comprehensive, with full complement of airbags, traction and stability control plus, plus lane change warning, crossing traffic warning, rear-end collision warning and speed limit information.

Another key feature for electric cars is when the vehicle is running at low speeds on electric power, a speaker system emits a distinctive sound generated to alert pedestrians.

