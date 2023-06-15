Smart Citroen has practicality in spades

Citroen C5 X review

Spotting an estate is increasingly difficult such is the svelte, aerodynamic styling of modern models.But the proof of the pudding is the practicality and the C5 X has that in spades.

So yes, it is an estate, but an extremely striking looking one.

There are many selling points, but the starting price of just short of £28k for what is a whole lot of car, is a compelling one.There are three trim levels, Sense Plus, Shine and the range-topping Shine Plus driven here.

This model featured the 130bhp, 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, with a powerful 180 bhp 1.6-litre four-cylinder powerplant also available.

The front of the car is striking with a V-shaped LED light signature, long roofline that ends with a floating, aerodynamic upper spoiler, while a second spoiler, in gloss black, adds to the sleek look.

Styling is further enhanced with large, diamond-cut alloys and on this model, the optional bi-tone black roof.It looks like a premium ve- vehicle and that impression re- mains with the interior.

Citroen C5 X review

It is a roomy impressive place to be with leather, chrome and soft-touch finish giving it the up-market ambience.Shine Shine Plus models get leather upholstery as standard, while Sense Plus cars feature a tweed-like fabric.

The whole interior layout is well thought out and logical and is dominated by a 12-inch central touchscreen and a seven-inch information cluster behind the steering wheel.

The boot, while still spacious, is comparatively small for an estate car and loses space be- cause of the slung roofline.

It offers the kind of practicality found in an SUV however, with seats that can be folded flat, offering total boot space of between 545 and 1640 litres.

The brains of the car, operated via the central touchscreen, features a number of apps and controls navigation where fitted, infotainment and connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Citroen C5 X review

The system lets you customise the home screen and the TomTom navigation system is one of the best on the market.

The test model features the now familiar three-cylinder, 1.2-litre petrol engine. It seems a small capacity to power such a large car, but copes with ease, delivering the signature three-pot rasp under acceleration.

The 130bhp unit, mated with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, powers the car to 60mph in just 10.4 seconds, while also delivering economy of around 48mpg. Impressive for a large vehicle.

On the road, it feels stable and assured and Citroen’s bespoke Advanced Comfort Suspension delivers the kind of comfort reminiscent of the gas-powered suspension of yesteryears in Citroen.

Not soft, by any means but firm enough to be comfortable as on-board sensors to automatically optimise the suspension settings based on road conditions. All Citroens score highly on safety and this model is packed with kit, both active and passive.

Equipment here included Collision Risk Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Active Lane Departure Warning System and Extended Traffic Sign Recognition and Speed Recommendation.

FACTFILE

C5 X Shine Plus Puretech