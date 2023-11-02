These are the best used 4x4s

With the weather in the UK becoming increasingly more extreme and winter fast approaching, you might want to consider choosing a 4×4 if you want that extra capability.

Having a 4×4 doesn’t mean you’ll be instantly able to drive through heavy flooding or a blizzard of snow, but it certainly can help out, particularly when on suitable winter tyres, in ice, snow and heavy rain. The additional ground clearance is another bonus.

You can choose 4x4s in all shapes and sizes, so we’ve rounded up the best models, from compact choices through to large seven-seat SUVs. Let’s take a look at the best.

Dacia Duster

The Duster is a very talented used 4×4. (Dacia)

Dacia’s Duster has become one of the go-to budget 4x4s for those wanting something capable but also still affordable to buy and run. Only about 10 per cent of Dusters you’ll see for sale are four-wheel-drive, so you might have to shop around a bit harder to find one that is.

Used Duster 4x4s start from just £3,000, but we recommend looking at a second-generation version, introduced in 2018, if your budget allows, with prices starting from around £10,000. Diesel examples are good on fuel, while the Duster offers a pleasant drive and a roomy interior as well.

Land Rover Discovery 4

The Discovery 4 is ideal for larger families. (Land Rover)

If you’re looking for a capable and hugely practical 4×4, we recommend looking at a Land Rover Discovery 4. Sold between 2009 and 2016, this boxy SUV can seat seven adults in comfort, and is ideal for those looking to adventure off the beaten track in a refined manner.

Well-used Discovery 4s start from around £6,500, but we would recommend spending closer to £10,000 for lower-mileage, cherished examples. It’s worth factoring in the cost of replacement parts, too, as this Land Rover isn’t known for its reliability reputation.

Volvo XC70

The XC70 might be an estate car, but it’s no less talented. (Volvo)

As we’ve mentioned, 4x4s can come in various shapes and sizes, and in Volvo’s case, that also includes estate cars. The XC70 is quite a rare vehicle in the fact it’s an estate with genuine off-roading talent, and with the chunky styling to go with it.

The XC70 is based on the second-generation V70, and as a result is massively spacious. Despite getting on in terms of age, the build quality is still excellent, while the Volvo’s ride is comfortable as well. Older XC70s start from as little as £2,000, but for around £8,000, you can pick up a low-mileage, second-generation car, which is where our money would go.

Toyota Hilux

The Hilux is renowned for its reliability. (Toyota)

If rugged ability matters above all else, it might be worth jumping straight to a pick-up. These can be a bit agricultural, but if you drive predominantly on country lanes that are harder to pass in winter, these models make a lot of sense.

None more so than the Toyota Hilux, which is renowned for its reliability and superb build quality. It’s not uncommon for these trucks to clock up hundreds of thousands of miles if well maintained. The Hilux holds its value well, so even the scruffiest of examples can still be worth £5,000. Just be aware because many of these pick-ups are bought by businesses, they might be subject to VAT on top of the standard price.

Nissan X-Trail

The X-Trail represents great value for money. (Nissan)

Nissan’s X-Trail has developed a softer focus in recent years, but if you go back a couple of generations, it was a surprisingly capable 4×4. We would recommend a second-generation model, sold between 2007 and 2014.

The cheapest examples start from around £2,500, but we would recommend spending double that if you can for a tidier, lower-mileage X-Trail. This Nissan comes with plenty of standard equipment and is practical and well-built too.

Subaru Forester

The Forester is a very rugged and dependable 4×4. (Subaru)

Subaru’s renowned for its 4×4 models, with nearly every car it’s ever sold coming with all-wheel-drive. We particularly like the Forester, a more rugged SUV that’s been around for more than 25 years. Used prices start from just £2,000, though we would recommend a third-generation model if possible, which are available from around £5,00.

The Forester is very talented in tougher terrain and weathers, while has a great reputation for its reliability as well.

Fiat Panda 4×4

The Panda 4×4 is remarkably talented considering its size. (Fiat)

As we’ve said already, 4x4s come in all shapes and sizes, with one of the smallest being the Fiat Panda. Yes, this city car is also one of the most surprisingly talented off-roaders you can buy.

A popular choice in mountainous regions, its lightweight adds to its usability, though its small size and light steering still means it can be used around town with ease. Frugal engines also make it one of the cheapest four-wheel-drive cars to run. Used prices start from around £2,500, but doubling that will buy you a tidy, lower-mileage and newer example from 2012.