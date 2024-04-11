Bentley goes undercover with new Bentayga S Black Edition

Bentley has revealed a special version of its Bentayga S SUV – the Black Edition.

The S Black Edition features a unique interior of Beluga leather with orange ambient lighting while the seats have an embroidered ‘S’ logo on them. There are also dark tint headlights, 22-inch wheels, Black Edition badging and a V8 split sports exhaust.

Inside, you’ll find a carbon fibre weave on the fascia and centre console while a dark chrome pack which has been fitted as standard replaces chrome for gloss black on the air vents, organ stops and centre vents, too.

The Bentayga S Black Edition will come with a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine producing 542bhp and 770Nm of torque. All-in, the Bentayga S will manage 0-60mph in 4.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 180mph.

Also available on the Bentayga S Black Edition is a hybrid setup, bringing a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that produces 456bhp along with a 134bhp electric motor. It will get the Bentayga from 0-60mph in 5.1 seconds as well as reaching a top speed of 158mph.

There is a new Sport mode that improves steering feel, better turn-in response and reduces body roll by increasing the damping in the air suspension by 15 per cent.

Prices for the Bentayga S Black Edition have not been revealed, but expect it to be higher than the standard S model starting from £180,000.