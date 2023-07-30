Peter Hoare, who lives near Bridgnorth, had never restored a car before but when he was told two years ago that in Alveley there was an old Bentley for sale, he couldn't resist taking a look.
A 73-year-old luxury car that sat unused in a garage for half a century has returned to the road thanks to a Shropshire businessman.
