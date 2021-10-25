Range Rover specialist creates ULEZ-compliant V8 model

Kingsley Range Rover

A Range Rover specialist has built a restored version of the iconic off-road that is fully ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) compliant, despite using a V8 engine.

Taking advantage of the rule that classic cars over 40 years old are exempt from the daily charge – which was increased in size today (October 25) – the ULEZ Reborn series can be specified with either a 4.0- or 4.6-litre V8 engine linked with a modern ZF automatic gearbox.

Priced from £125,000 and available in either two- or four-door layout, the Range Rover Classic starts as a pre-1981 bare shell, which is then engineered and protected to prevent any rust from entering.

The interior is kitted out with a range of modern features

Re-welded when required and then protected with seam sealer and a rubberised coating, each car has a three-year guarantee against corrosion. Once this is completed, the V8 engine of choice is fitted as well as uprated anti-roll bars and upgraded brakes. Customers can add forged aluminium for reduced weight, too.

Damon Oorloff, founder of Kingsley Cars said: “Having been around classic Range Rovers for most of my life and after building a business around these vehicles, it was crucial for the company to come up with a way to not only continue to restore classic Range Rovers and Land Rovers but to enhance them for modern use.

Even Apple CarPlay can be included

“And so, our classic Range Rover Reborn series was created. Designed for fans and enthusiasts of the classic model, it ensures that when driving in London, road users will not be hit by the ULEZ charge following its expansion to both the North and South Circular roads.

A range of optional extras can add some creature comforts to the classic Range Rover, including front and rear sensors with a reversing camera, LED headlights with washers and iPad integration for the rear seats.

All cars get heated front seats as standard, as well as electric windows and additional sound deadening to quieten down the car’s cabin.