Nearly half of Brits think they could drive better than an autonomous car

Almost half of British drivers believe they’re better behind the wheel than an autonomous vehicle.

A survey by Volkswagen Financial Services found 46 per cent believe their driving skills would outperform artificial intelligence.

Of the 2,012 respondents, it was the Scottish who were most confident, with 54 per cent saying they’d be better than a self-driving car, followed by northern England with 48 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, it was just 40 per cent of drivers in Wales and the south-west of England.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, 18-24 year olds were the most confident in their own skills at 52 per cent, compared with just 39 per cent of over 75s.

Earlier this year, the Department for Transport revealed self-driving vehicles could be on UK roads by the end of this year, with automated lane-keeping systems the first technology to be legalised.

However, Brits don’t appear too confident that autonomous vehicles are coming any time soon. Of those surveyed, just 24 per cent think the first models will come in five to 10 years, with eight per cent not confident they’ll ever go on sale.

Just a fifth of people said they’d consider buying a driverless car if they become available. Of those who said they would consider one, a quarter said they’d use their time watching TV or a film, with the same number saying they’d like to read, and 20 per cent saying they would sleep.

Mike Todd, CEO at Volkswagen Financial Services UK, said: “I think our study offers a fascinating insight into the collective psyche of British motorists as it confirms that we’re a proud nation of drivers and that we’re very confident in our own driving abilities.