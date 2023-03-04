The property in Kidderminster is a former West Midlands Ambulance Service site, which closed in 2019.
The Stourport Road building has now been put on the market by Savills, with a 'price on application' notice.
The estate agents said on their website that the 0.54 acre property is an "excellent residential development opportunity".
They added: "The site currently comprises a vacant former NHS ambulance station comprising three separate dilapidated buildings with a tarmac forecourt set back from the Stourport Road via an access driveway.
"The property was formerly the Kidderminster Ambulance Station site and is situated in a predominantly residential area, close to a variety of local amenities, circa one mile from Kidderminster town centre."
There is also several schools close to the site, as well as modern housing and a nursing home nearby.
The estate agents have also included that the property has planning consent from the Wyre Forest District Council which dates to October 9 2020, which allows for development of up to eight dwellings.
The listing can be found on the Savills website.