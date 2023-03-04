Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Kidderminster ambulance station left empty for four years is up for sale

By Isabelle ParkinKidderminsterPublished: Comments

A former ambulance station disused for four years has been put up for sale.

The property as advertised on Savills website
The property as advertised on Savills website

The property in Kidderminster is a former West Midlands Ambulance Service site, which closed in 2019.

The Stourport Road building has now been put on the market by Savills, with a 'price on application' notice.

The estate agents said on their website that the 0.54 acre property is an "excellent residential development opportunity".

They added: "The site currently comprises a vacant former NHS ambulance station comprising three separate dilapidated buildings with a tarmac forecourt set back from the Stourport Road via an access driveway.

"The property was formerly the Kidderminster Ambulance Station site and is situated in a predominantly residential area, close to a variety of local amenities, circa one mile from Kidderminster town centre."

There is also several schools close to the site, as well as modern housing and a nursing home nearby.

The estate agents have also included that the property has planning consent from the Wyre Forest District Council which dates to October 9 2020, which allows for development of up to eight dwellings.

The listing can be found on the Savills website.

Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News