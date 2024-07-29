Bewdley Bypass drivers banned from overtaking near West Midlands Safari Park after safety review

The changes to the A456 come after a completion of a detailed review of a section of the busy road by Worcestershire County Council.

The review, which was launched earlier this year, took place after the Council listened to, and acted on, the views and feedback of local road users and focussed on the section of road between Clows Top through to the West Midlands Safari Park.

Swift action is being taken based on the outcome of the review, with a temporary 50mph limit in both directions and a ‘no overtaking’ order on the downward lane of the Bewdley Bypass introduced last Friday.

This will be in place while a longer term, permanent solution via full Traffic Regulation Order is submitted.

Councillor Marc Bayliss, Worcestershire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: “This review and recommendations is a great example of the County Council listening to local people and taking swift action where we are able and is appropriate. In this case, reducing the speed limit and stopping overtaking on this stretch of road temporarily, is a step forward on making it safer.

“It’s also a great example of partnership working. We continually work with partners across the county to keep our roads in a good condition and fit for purpose, which is why we have some of the best roads in the region.”

The Traffic Regulation Order, which could take up to nine months to be fully agreed and in place, will propose that the temporary 30mph on Callow Hill be extended past the Wyre Forest visitor centre and become permanent, and the remainder of the A456 from Long Bank to the Safari Park be reduced to 50mph. The temporary limits will remain in place throughout that process.

The County Council has worked on the review alongside West Mercia Police, West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, Councillor Dan Morehead, Councillor Ian Hardiman and Mark Garnier MP.

Mark Garnier, MP for Wyre Forest says: “I am delighted with the decision by Worcestershire County Council, following the Jacobs Highway review. The proposed changes to the A456 from West Midlands Safari Park through to Callow Hill addresses many issues raised by residents and road users. The review was requested by local Council Representatives, John Campion the Police and Crime Commissioner and me, and represents local democracy working for the community at its best.”

Insp Darren Godsall, West Mercia Police Roads Policing says: “We work very closely with our partners – including Worcestershire County Council – to protect people from harm on our road network. Our aim is to influence road user behaviour, through education, engineering and enforcement activity. We welcome the engineering work that will be taking place on this stretch of road, and we will continue to work alongside Worcestershire County Council and our operational policing teams to enforce the speed limit where appropriate.”

North Worcestershire LPA Commander, Superintendent Mel Paley, said: “We are pleased to see our partners at Worcestershire County Council bring in these changes to speed limits and environmental changes on the A456. They are a welcome and important tool in ongoing efforts to reduce collisions and we will continue to work alongside our partners to enforce them with regular patrols and speed monitoring operations as well as continuing to educate road users on their behaviour.”

As well as amends to the speed limits and no overtaking signs, the permanent solution will include improvements to the West Midlands Safari access junction, the B4195 roundabout, the B4190 Cleobury Road roundabout, Lye Head Road junction, Wyre Forest access junction, A4117 Cleobury Road junction. Improvements in these areas include additional signage, amends to surfacing and changes to lining.