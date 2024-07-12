Hundreds back petition for safety measures on Bewdley Bypass after crash deaths

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Campaign organiser and motorist Libby Marshall is calling on highways bosses to take action to install measures on the A456 Bewdley Bypass after being caught up in the aftermath of several incidents.

She set up the Change.org petition which so far attracted more than 700 supporters following another smash on Sunday and has also written to Bewdley MP Mark Garnier about the dual carriageway which is currently subject to a safety review.

In a post on Facebook page Bewdley Bypass Action Needed the mother stated: "I have created this group because changes need to be made on the bypass to prevent any further accidents and fatalities.

"I for one am fed up of feeling afraid to use the bypass currently and I know there are others."

"Something needs to be done. Far too many accidents and fatalities on a regular basis. Let’s work together to make it a safer place so we aren’t at risk every time we leave our town."

"My child, who has special needs, travels to school every day on the A456. In the last few months alone, he has witnessed the aftermath of several crashes on this danger-fraught road. Some fatal," she added.

In response, Mr Garnier's office stated that a report following a "full review" of the dual carriageway was expected soon.

Her letter to the MP stated: " The A456 Bewdley has become an unsafe road to travel on, with a steadily increasing rate of road traffic accidents not witnessed elsewhere in our community.

"In the last few months alone, there have been several crashes on this danger fraught road, some fatal. The fear having to use this road on a daily basis is a stark reality for many parents and residents in our community, stirring an urgent demand for action.

"We're rallying for traffic safety measures to be put in place on the A456 Bewdley to prevent any further road traffic accidents.

"We seek to instigate measures such as speed cameras and a central reservation, alongside reducing the speed limit and enforcement of these measures. These solutions have proven to be effective in increasing road safety, one example is the A449 Kidderminster to Worcester road.

"The amount of minor accidents, alongside the serious and fatal accidents, has increased since Bewdley bridge was made one way, but to be clear this is not the issue. The issue is the A456. Before the bridge was closed between July 2018 and July 2023 there were four killed and 13 seriously injured along this stretch of road. That's not including unreported minor accidents.

"By implementing safety measures we are not merely striving for orderly traffic flow ,we are fighting for the protection of our families, our children, and everyone who travels along the A456 Bewdley."

To support the petition see website change.org/p/implement-speed-deterrents-on-a456-bewdley-for-road-safety?

Fatal crashes included an incident on June 2 where a motorcyclist was killed following a collision involving a Kawasaki and a Mercedes van near the Heightington Road overpass.

Gemma Hobbins, Keegan Fettis and Cody Smith all died in a crash on the A456 last week. Photos: West Mercia Police

On May 11 last year, Gemma Hobbins, 32, and Cody Smith, 28, and four-year-old Keegan Fettis, all from the Kidderminster-Stourport area died afte a collision involving a Ford Focus and an Audi A7 on the A456 at Callow Hill.