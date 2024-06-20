Express & Star
Boy treated by ambulance crew after 'incident' near academy in Wolverhampton - ambulance staff

A boy was injured in an 'incident' near a city academy, ambulance staff have said.

By James Vukmirovic
Published
Last updated

The West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed a crew was called to an incident near Wednesfield Academy at around 3.10pm on Thursday, with one ambulance dispatched to the scene.

Ambulance staff found a boy with injuries not believed to be serious and provided him with treatment and self-care advice before he was discharged and the ambulance left the scene.

A spokeswoman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.10pm to an incident on Lichfield Road in Wolverhampton, with one ambulance attending the scene.

"Upon arrival, we found a boy with injuries not believed to be serious.

"He received treatment and self-care advice from ambulance staff at the scene before being discharged.”

Wednesfield Academy has been approached for further information.

