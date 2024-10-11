Rundown Wolverhampton estate could make way for 188 new homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Detailed proposals have been submitted to planners to demolish 206 rundown maisonettes and bungalows of the New Park Village estate, and replace them with 66 new houses and 122 apartments which will be rented for social housing.

A consultation last year showed that 75 per cent of tenants who took part wanted to see their homes demolished.

Computer-generated images for the redevelopment of New Park Village in Wolverhampton

The plans will see Ellerton Walk and the surrounding areas redeveloped over two phases, beginning with the vacated blocks off Longford Road.

A second phase will see similar properties along Shawbury Road demolished. An area of green space on Longford Road will also be developed.

The estate was built circa 1970 on a former allotment site.

It is largely made up of four-storey blocks of maisonettes linked together by pedestrian bridges, with garages on the ground floor.

Work on the £42.5 million scheme is likely to start next year if the plans are approved.

The scheme will see the construction of 33 two-bedroom houses, 27 three-bedroom houses, and half a dozen four-bedroom houses.

The scheme will also include 122 flats or maisonettes, 76 of them having two bedrooms, 20 having three bedrooms, and the 26 of them having one bedroom.

The number of parking spaces will be increased from 206 to 291.