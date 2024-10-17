Preparation work to transform meadow at National Trust site near Wolverhampton is starting after public appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Among the best places for autumn walks is Grade II listed Moseley Old Hall situated between Wolverhampton and Featherstone where the staff are on a mission to raise up to £200,000 to transform a wildflower meadow into a natural play area.

So far a public fundraising appeal has attracted £150,000 towards transforming Stablecroft Meadow into an adventure playground space and accessible footpaths suitable for wheelchair users at the Old Hall Lane attraction near Fordhouses.

Ground preparation work is well under way at the meadow which was previously overgrown with wildflowers and long grass.

Moseley Old Hall property and operations manager Fiona White said: "We have so far raised £150,000 from various National Trust internal pots and from its partners.

"When all the work is done it may cost around £180,000. At this stage the contractor has visited and some of the footpaths have been marked out.

"We are just waiting for the final plan before construction can begin over the winter months. We're at the tendering stage for the play equipment.

"We have been working on the project for a couple of years and its coming to fruition now. Anyone visiting will be able to see the working being done.

"We have designed a new pin badge which visitors can purchase towards fundraising and which is selling well, supporters can also donate via text.

"The trees for the sponsorship scheme are on order and we're looking to see if schools and community groups may wish to support it in the spring."

The site is tucked away off a country lane near the M54 among trees and meadows forming a natural sanctuary ready to be explored.

Whether visitors go at a fast pace through the trees or take a steady stroll with a coffee in hand, they will be sure to discover the seasonal charms that lie among the golden autumn colours.

The site is also running half-term activities including pumpkin carving workshops from October 26-31; plus crafts and marshmallow toasting on November 2 and 3.

To support the meadow development programme donate via texting ‘Moseley’ to 70525 to automatically send £5. For more details moseleyoldhall@nationaltrust.org.uk or pay them a visit.

Fiona White at Moseley Old Hall where work is about to start on a new natural play area.

Other trust sites in the area are:

At Wightwick Manor and Gardens near Tettenhall in Wolverhampton is nestled in stunning countryside inviting visitors to revel in the season's charms with a delightful array of autumnal colour.

Visitors can enjoy a brisk morning walk through the fallen leaves, where a tapestry of colour awaits. Admire the fiery foliage, enjoy the gentle rustling of leaves, and savour the serene beauty of this historic property. Warm up afterwards with a mug of hot chocolate or a warming soup in the tea-room.

At Kinver Edge and the Rock Houses near Stourbridge with the sheltered woodland, complete with tree stumps and branches for any den-builders who accompany you. See the leaves turning gold in the woods. Pass the Rock Houses built into the sandstone ridge, before following trails onto the wildlife-rich sandy heathland. Admire the sweeping views from the Iron Age Hill Fort.

At Shugborough Estate near Great Haywood near Stafford autumn colour is sweeping its way across the grounds featuring a walled garden, formal gardens and impressive woodland walks through the arboretum which has a variety of more than 200 oaks from Asia, Europe and United States planted by members of the Anson family.

