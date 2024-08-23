Battery energy storage site on farmland near Wolverhampton is 'unwillingly' approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Concerns were raised about the loss of good quality agricultural land as well as a lack of information provided at this stage about fire safety measures over proposals for Oaklands Farm off New Road in Featherstone.

South Staffordshire Council received 23 objections in response to the application for storage containers, support infrastructure and a security fence for the four-acre plot.

The scheme is expected to last 35 years.

There were also concerns raised by two parish councils in the area, with Featherstone community leaders saying better brownfield sites needed to be reviewed and the site was too close to residential properties.

A planning committee report said: “Whilst the development would involve the loss of best and most versatile agricultural land, the extent of the site is relatively small for a renewables facility and the location of such facilities is constrained by distance to the grid.

“The application makes the case that there are the very special circumstances to justify the permitting of inappropriate development in the Green Belt. These are in relation to the climate change benefits of the proposed battery energy storage site, lack of alternative - sites and the temporary nature of the development.”

Spencer Jefferies, who spoke in support of the application, said the site selection process took into account factors including commercial availability and location near Bushbury Substation.

“Battery storage has a key role in renewable energy. It allows for excess energy generated to be stored to prevent waste.

“The proposed BESS would provide 70MW of storage, which can meet the needs of over 450,000 homes for over two hours. The impact on dwellings is limited due to the nearest residents being over 250 metres from the site,” Mr Jefferies said.

Councillor Christopher Steel called for the decision to be deferred until further details about fire safety measures had come forward. But the meeting was told that the local fire service was “happy with the application”.

Councillor Sam Harper-Wallis said: “The balance here is harm to the Green Belt. The officers’ opinion is it can be mitigated.

“I’m completely frustrated with both previous Government and the current Government they don’t offer protection for Green Belt districts and don’t promote brownfield sites for this storage.

"My job here today is to make a decision that will protect this council from legal challenge and unfortunately I think we are going to have to approve – albeit unwillingly.”