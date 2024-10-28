Two men charged after police find 'viable and live' guns in Bilston raid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dalton Bowen and Dalton Bowen Junior, both of Wolverhampton, were arrested on Friday following a raid by police officers on an address at Boswell Road.

Officers at the scene recovered two firearms, with 56-year-old Bowen Senior and 20-year-old Bowen Junior later charged with firearm offences.

Bowen Junior appeared at Walsall Magistrates Court on Saturday and was granted conditional bail to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on November 22, while Bowen Senior appeared at Walsall Magistrates Court on Monday and was given conditional bail to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on November 25.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Two men have been charged after we recovered firearms in Wolverhampton.

"This comes after we recovered two viable and live firearms after attending an address on Boswell Road, Bilston on Friday, October 25.

"We’re continuing to take guns off the streets as part of Operation Target.

"To find out more about Op Target, go to west-midlands.police.uk/operation-target."