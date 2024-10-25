Youngsters across Wolverhampton invited to take Snooker lessons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Golden Cue Snooker Club in Bilston has partnered with the Wolves Foundation to offer free weekly lessons on the green baize to people aged between 12 and 16.

Starting on Monday, October 28 and running over eight weeks, the hour-long sessions will provide those taking part with expert coaching on one of the six full-sized tables at the club.

WPBSA snooker coach Bobby Singh will be on hand to help with coaching and said it was a great opportunity for those taking part to enjoy a game of snooker for the first time.

Youngsters will be able to learn all the skills for playing snooker

He said: "We have developed a no cost eight week programme for all 12 to 16-year-old Wolverhampton residents to receive expert coaching.

"With expert access to six full-size tables and expert training at the Golden Cue in Bilston, you'll develop new skills and improve the ones you already have.

The Golden Cue will be the setting for the sessions. Photo: Google Street Map

"If you've never played before, with our expert knowledge, you will learn all you need to know to enjoy snooker."

To find out more about the training and what else is available at Golden Cue, call Bobby Singh on 07859 761542.