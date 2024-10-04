Site of 'eyesore' Bilston house wrecked by fire more than 25 years ago to go under auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 'eyesore' home at 6-8 Hall Park Street in Bilston is set for a new lease of life after Wolverhampton Council approved plans to demolish the remaining parts of the building to make way for two new four-bed homes.

The development opportunity is expected to attract some high bidders when the property goes under the hammer at Bond Wolfe's next auction.

It will finally replace the house that was damaged by a fire in 1997 and has been left alone since.

Planning permission for the demolition of the property at number 6, along with its replacement and the redevelopment of number 8, was granted by Wolverhampton Council in September.

The houses at numbers 6-8 will have a guide price of £99,000 in the live-streamed event on October 24.

The work approved by council planners includes demolishing an existing garage and extensions for replacements.

A letter outlining the council’s decision said: “The proposed application will see the demolition of this extension and will re-instate a dwelling in its place. The proposal will mirror the existing dwelling with traditional architectural features.

“The existing property will have a replacement extension, reduced in length from the existing, improving the arrangement with the neighbouring property.

“Due consideration has been given to neighbouring amenity with regards to the loss of privacy, light and outlook to neighbouring residents and no adverse harm would cause to warrant refusal of this application."

James Rossiter, senior auction valuer at Bond Wolfe, said: “This auction lot comprises a detached three-bedroomed house, in need of full refurbishment throughout, sitting on a large plot.

The proposed development idea

“The neighbouring house, which would be replaced, was badly damaged by fire in the mid-1990s and its remains are locally considered an eyesore. The current plans will remedy that situation.

“The site has planning permission to remodel the existing house to create a large four-bedroomed home, while a replacement four-bedroom property is built to the side, creating a pair of attractive semi-detached properties.

“There will also be off-road parking, gardens and two separate garages to the rear.

The properties at 6-8 Hall Park, Bilston

“The property may also be suitable for other potential development such as creating a large family home or apartments subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.”

Mr Rossiter added: “With a low guide price, this project has the potential to create significant value on the site and we are expecting strong interest from builders and developers from across the country when it goes under the hammer at our livestreamed auction later this month.”

The existing property has a hall, three reception rooms, an inner hall, a kitchen with no fittings and a side lean-to downstairs. On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a bathroom with no fittings.

There are gardens and vehicle access at the back.

The current proposal would see both properties with a vestibule and hall downstairs, with two reception rooms, kitchen and rear lobby with a toilet.

On the first floor would be three double bedrooms, one with an ensuite bathroom, and second family bathroom with WC. Another bedroom with an ensuite would be on the second floor.

The Hall Park Street site will be among other properties appearing in Bond Wolfe’s next auction which is due to start at 8.30am on Thursday, October 24.

The auction will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.

For more details and to register to bid visit https://www.bondwolfe.com/auctions/properties/, email auctions@bondwolfe.com or call or call 0121 312 1212 or 01902 928 510.