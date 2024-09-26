Live updates from court as 12-year-old Wolverhampton machete murderers due to be sentenced

The murderers, who are both from Wolverhampton, were 12 years old when they were convicted of murdering Shawn Seesahai on Stowlawn playing fields.

During the attack on November 13 last year Mr Seesahai, who had only been in the UK a matter of months, suffered slash wounds to his legs and a stab wound that went through his back and ribs into his heart.

His pre-teen killers were both found guilty of murder in June this year after a month-long trial at Nottingham Crown Court. They are the youngest people to have been convicted of murder in Britain since Robert Thompson and Jon Venables, both aged 11, were found guilty in 1993 of killing two-year-old James Bulger.

Today they will be brought back to the same court to be sentenced. Their sentencing hearing is expected to run through Thursday into Friday.