12-year-old schoolboys found guilty of killing Shawn Seesahai

During the attack Shawn Seesahai, aged 19, suffered slash wounds to his legs, a stab wound that went through his back and ribs into his heart. He was struck so hard with a machete that a piece of bone came away from his skull during the incident in Stowlawn near Bilston, on November 13 last year.

He had offered no violence and done nothing to offend either of the youths, who cannot be named due to being aged under 18.

The two defendants denied murdering Mr Seesahai with each blaming the other throughout the trial at Nottingham Crown Court for the inflicting the fatal blow to his back.