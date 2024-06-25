More than 20 firefighters tackle Wolverhampton house blaze in early hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Five fire crews responded to the incident involving a semi-detached house on Plascom Road, Bilston, just after 1am.

They used breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze and two hose reel jets.

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were also called to the scene to support the 22 firefighters tackling the incident.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, nor if any casualties are involved.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 01.07am on June 25, we were alerted to a property fire on Plascom Road, Bilston, Wolverhampton.

"A total of five fire crews, made up of four fire engines and a 4×4 brigade response vehicle responded, with the first arriving in under five minutes.

"The incident involves a fire in a semi-detached house.

"Our fire service crews, using breathing apparatus, tackled the blaze with two hose reel jets.

"West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance teams are also at the scene supporting our crews."