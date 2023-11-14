Murder investigation launched after 19-year-old stabbed in Wolverhampton

Officers were called to Laburnum Road in the Stowlawn area of Bilston shortly before 8:30pm on Monday.

Nothing could be done to save him and he died of his injuries at the scene.

Officers held a scene throughout the night so forensic enquiries could be carried out and are continuing inquiries in the surrounding area today.

Stowlawn playing fields, which can be accessed from Laburnum Road, have been cordoned off by police.

The family of the man who died have been informed and police are supporting them.

Laburnum Road, Green Park Avenue, Westfield Road and Wolseley Road are all closed by police with emergency vehicles seen in the area. The incident happened near to Stowlawn Primary School on fields that cut through to East Park.

Residents on social media have reported receiving a message from Stowlawn Primary School about the incident.

A spokeswoman for the school said access to the building was blocked at one end of the road.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Laburnum Road at 8.41pm and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and two Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Cars to the scene. The first resource arrived on scene within three minutes of the call being made.

“Crews arrived to discover a man who had suffered serious injuries in the incident and was in a critical condition.

“They immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 8pm and 9pm yesterday to get in touch if they saw anything.

"Any piece of information, however small, could be vital to our investigation.

"If you saw anything, contact us on 101 or via Live Chat quoting log 4878 of 13 November.

"Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to pass on any information."