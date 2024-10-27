Station roof repair works mean rail replacement buses for passengers travelling from Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Rail released a service update on its website to inform people travelling from Wolverhampton to Manchester Piccadilly that rail replacement bus services are in place between Wolverhampton and Crewe, with services towards Manchester picking up from the Cheshire station.

The rail provider said this was due to work being done to repair the roof at Manchester Piccadilly, which has been taking place in staged phases across October.

Some services out of Wolverhampton have been cancelled, while others will see the rail replacement bus services in operation.

A spokesman for National Rail said: "Some platforms at Manchester Piccadilly will be closed while Network Rail complete maintenance to the station roof.

"The work is being carried out in phases until October 2024.

"During this time, trains may leave and arrive at different platforms, and some services will run an amended timetable to accommodate the closures.

"Please check before you travel."

