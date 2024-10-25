In pictures: Family fun and spectacular fireworks and bonfire through the years as extravaganza returns to West Park

The annual display, which moved to Wolverhampton Racecourse in 2015, is back in West Park after plans to build a greyhound racing track at the site were given the green light towards the end of last year, meaning that the space to hold the fireworks event would be reduced.

The news of the move will be music to the ears of thousands of people who enjoyed the event at its spiritual home in the park over the years, as evidenced by our spectacular photographs taken down the years.

The annual bonfire and fireworks display became a fixture at West Park for people in Wolverhampton. It will return to the venue once more this year.

Brothers Tyler, then aged six and Dion Bayley, then aged nine enjoy the displays in 2014.

Fireworks in West Park – the display will return to the venue this year on November 1

Events team members Jacki Wynn and Nicole Birch, and then mayor of Wolverhampton Christine Mills, get set for the bonfire and fireworks at West Park in 2012

Fireworks will once again return to West Park this year.

Former mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor George Howells and his wife visited the display in 1985.

Ranjit Singh and his daughter Kareena Bangar, then aged three from All Saints enjoy the display in 2014

The crowd begins to feel the heat of the West Park bonfire in 2003

Having a devil of a good time at the West Park Bonfire and Firework display in 2003 was Finn O'Mahoney, then aged four, of Whitmore Reans

Spectacular fireworks will once again light up the sky over West Park a week on Saturday. This picture is from 2008

Spectacular firweworks displays will once more light up the sky over West Park this year.

Spectacular fireworks will once again light up the sky over West Park a week on Saturday.

Entertainment on the night will include two displays – a children's low noise musical display and the main firework extravaganza at 8.30pm.

There will be fun for all the family throughout the evening with a Queen tribute band and Wolverhampton radio personality Dicky Dodd hosting the whole event.

Councillor Chris Burden, cabinet member for City Development, Jobs, and Skills at City of Wolverhampton Council, which is organising the event said: “We are incredibly excited to see the return of our annual fireworks display, and even more excited to announce its return to West Park.

“The event saw a fantastic run at Wolverhampton Racecourse for the last nine years, and we would like to thank our friends there for helping ensure the event continued to be a success year on year.

“It’s the same fantastic night, moved to a new location for 2024 and back to our roots at West Park. I’d encourage everyone to book their tickets now, especially at the discounted rate for what I’m positive will be a sell out show.

As ever, I would urge people to attend professionally arranged fireworks displays like this one at West Park rather than attempting to light fireworks at home, which can be dangerous and cause injuries.”

Everything you need to know to plan your night is here and tickets can be purchased at Komodo Events.