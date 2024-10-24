Wolverhampton pub prepares for a week of spooky Halloween celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Wheatsheaf, Market Street, is holding Skaryoke, a scary film night and parties to mark All Hallows Eve.

The pub's celebrations have gotten bigger year on year in the decade landlady Lisa Parsons has been in charge.

She said: "Our regulars love Halloween which is why the pub is decked out so much. No-one can come in here in the next week and not know its Halloween.

"We have got Shaun our DJ doing his Shaun of the Dead disco nights on Friday, Tuesday and on the 31st too. This Saturday should be great too as we have got Coco the old DJ from the Tavern in the Town.

"And anyone who feels like singing Thriller or any other Halloween classics can get involved in Steve's Scaryoke on Wednesday and Friday."

However, one nightmare which the Wolves mad landlady has yet to wake up from is her team's season.

She said: "I am a season ticket holder and we have the pre-game parties here, so with the lack of 3pm Saturday kick-offs and VAR it does not feel if the season has properly started for us."