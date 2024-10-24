Car parking charges in Wolverhampton set to double at some city centre sites

The new charges, which will be introduced on November 4, will see charges in at least two locations increase from £4.50 to £9 for a maximum stay of 12 hours.

City of Wolverhampton Council-owned car parking spaces currently account for 41.8 per-cent of the city centre provision. The council says the charges will be aligned with the vast majority of privately-owned car parks and reflect the increase in costs to run the service.

One disgruntled motorist, who called the Express & Star after noticing the proposed increase when he went to park on Wednesday, said the two sites he uses – Broad Street and Faulkland Street – were going up in price from £4.50 to £9 for an all day ticket.

He said: "It is a bit of a shock, not so much the fact it has gone up but the amount, with the cost of living it is the last thing you want to see and is another hit on the motorist."

The City of Wolverhampton Council's website has listed all 19 areas around the city centre's three zones and what it will cost to park from November 4

It says customers are being made aware through signage at the car parks and new prices will be updated on the website.

A spokesman said "It is important to point out that like other councils, we are facing significant financial challenges, needing to save £33 million over the next three years.

"The new charges, which are comparable with neighbouring local authorities, are expected to generate an additional £1m a year towards the budget challenges.

"This money will also help protect critical frontline services and provide support for the most vulnerable and needy in the city.

"Having well-maintained car parking facilities to serve customers coming in is an important part of Wolverhampton's future development and builds on the major investment being made in the city centre.

"Seasonal parking permits are available on all city centre car parks and discounts apply at 10 per-cent per quarter, and 20 per-cent per annum. A discount of up to 25 per-cent is also available for those purchasing business permits.

"The prices have been zoned so they remain cheaper outside of the city centre and other incentives will be considered to encourage visitors in too."