Beloved Wolverhampton firework show to make explosive return to West Park

Wolverhampton Fireworks 2024 is all set to return to West Park on Friday, November 1, after years of being held at Wolverhampton Racecourse.

The spectacular light show with all colours of fireworks will light up the skies of Wolverhampton in a fantastic display, all choreographed to an epic soundtrack.

The firework event will feature a range of different displays and attractions, including a children-friendly low-noise musical display, the main musical firework extravaganza and a brilliant funfair.