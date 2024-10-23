Wolverhampton walkers thanked as charity event raises thousands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Compton Care's Walk for Compton saw hundreds of supporters come together to remember and celebrate their loved ones as they walked from the charity’s Compton Hall site on September 29.

The sun came out for the 4.5km walk, which took in the surroundings of the Smestow Valley Nature Reserve before returning to Compton Hall where walkers could pause for a peaceful moment of remembrance in the Hall’s Garden of Reflection.

Community and events fundraiser at Compton Care, Sally Woods, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who took part in Walk for Compton.

"It was a day filled with emotion and uplifting moments as people came together to celebrate and honour the lives of their cherished loved ones.

"Each step they took made a meaningful difference and together they have raised an incredible £22,000 which will contribute to the specialist care we provide to patients living with life limiting conditions and support for their families.

"We’d also like to thank our amazing volunteers who generously give their time to support us and help make our events so special.”

Compton Care supports patients in Wolverhampton through its range of specialist services, including clinical care on its Inpatient Unit.

It also supports patients in the community, providing specialist care in the place they call home.

Staff at Compton Care celebrate the success of the walking event

Patients can also access the Living Well Service, which provides emotional and practical tools to help them continue living active, independent lives.

Patients’ families also have access to the charity’s services and specialist bereavement support.

Sally Woods said: “We have a number of events throughout the year for people to get involved with.

"Whether you want to take on a sporting challenge, host a coffee morning or want an excuse to get together with family and friends, we’ve got something for everyone.

"All of which help us to raise much needed funds for the vital work we do.”

For enquiries relating to Compton Care’s specialist palliative care and bereavement services, call the Advice and Referral Line on 01902 774570 or visit the Compton Care website.