Wolverhampton Councillors recognised by communities with award nominations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Councillors Chris Burden and Sally Green have both been shortlisted as finalists in different categories of the 2024 LGIU and CCLA Cllr Awards, which showcase the vital contributions of councillors across the country.

44 local councillors from across England, Wales and Scotland have been shortlisted for the awards, which are running for the 15th year running in England and Wales and 7th year in Scotland.

Competition was extremely tight with more than 350 nominations received across five categories that celebrate the wide-ranging work of councillors: Community Champion, Leader of the Year, Young Councillor of the Year, Innovator of the Year and Lifetime Legend.

Falling Park Councillor Chris Burden has been shortlisted for the Young Councillor of the Year, which recognises a councillor who was 30 or younger when last elected and who has contributed significantly to their community and council during their time in office.

It's the second time Councillor Burden has been shortlisted for the award, having been up for the same award in 2023.

Councillor Chris Burden is on the shortlist for Young Councillor for the second successive year

Meanwhile, Blakenhall Councillor Sally Green has been shortlisted for Community Champion, with the criteria saying: "Community involvement is essential to ensuring that the council takes the right decisions for its citizens.

"The community champion of the year will have worked tirelessly to use their position within the council to bring residents’ voices into council decision-making, support their projects and ideas, and bridge diverse opinions within the community."

Winners in England and Wales will be announced at the Guildhall in London on Wednesday, November 20, with the Cllr Awards judging panels comprising of senior councillors and leading stakeholders from across the sector.

Jonathan Carr-West, Chief Executive, Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) said: "The judging panel was blown away by the number of extremely high quality nominations this year, with councillors up and down the country going the extra mile for residents.

Councillor Sally Green is up for the Community Champion Award

"The shortlist for the 2024 Cllr Awards contains the most devoted elected representatives in England, Wales and Scotland.

"With councils operating under enormous pressure, these Awards are a hugely important way to champion what councillors achieve in the places we live.

"Congratulations to all the councillors nominated and shortlisted and I look forward to announcing the winners in November.”