Man arrested as part of specialist police action in Wolverhampton

Darren Hayes was arrested on Thursday after being accused of burglary of a business in Wolverhampton city centre in August.

He appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Saturday for the burglary charge, as well as possession of a knife and cannabis, and was released on conditional bail ahead of standing trial next year.

The 51-year-old was arrested as part of a Project Servator deployment in Wolverhampton, which saw specially-trained officers deployed around the city to spot the signs of suspicious activity.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’ve charged a man with burglary after he was arrested by officers on a specialist patrol in Wolverhampton.

"Darren Haynes, aged 51, is accused of burglary of a business in the city centre in August, as well as possession of a knife and cannabis.

"He was arrested in the city centre on Thursday, and appeared at Wolverhampton magistrates’ court on Saturday.

"He was released on conditional bail ahead of a trial next year.

"He was arrested during a Project Servator deployment in Wolverhampton.

"Servator is a policing tactic that aims to disrupt suspected criminal activity, and officers are specially-trained to spot the signs of suspicious activity.

"Deployments take place regularly in Wolverhampton and can pop up anywhere, at any time, so don’t be alarmed if you see more police officers than you were expecting to in town."