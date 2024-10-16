Kor blimey! Popular Wolverhampton Indian restaurant is given top food award

https://www.tiktok.com/@kaptinkorma/video/7425047243436100897

Kaptin Korma on Trysull Road was entered in Tommy Miah's International Indian Chef and Hospitality Awards, considered the Oscars of the Indian food industry.

The restaurant was nominated for and won the award for Best Restaurant in the Wolverhampton area, with the chef's highly commended honour too.

Wolverhampton Mayor Linda Leach visited with her family on Sunday to help them celebrate and enjoy some award-winning food.

She said: "It was a delight to visit and try the amazing food served at this local, family restaurant. It was lovely to meet the regular customers and the wonderful staff, many of whom have been here a number of years.

Abdul Basit, who has managed the restaurant since 2018 said: "It was wonderful just to be nominated in these awards but to go on and win one topped that and we were delighted to welcome the mayor, her family and members of the community to help us celebrate.

"I feel honoured to receive the award and I am dedicating this award to my lovely customers and staff - because of them Kaptin Korma is here today and hopefully will be for many years."