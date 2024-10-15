Brazen thief sipped tea and ate food in Smethwick property he broke into three times

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Brazen Simon Churchley carried out three burglaries at the same property in Waterloo Road, Smethwick, between June 4 and 28 where he left 'no cupboard' unturned and stole around £30,000 of loot including items of sentimental value to the family.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard the first burglary took place overnight on June 4 this year after the son of the mother who had been taken into hospital had secured the property.

Simon Hanns, prosecuting said: "He still managed to get in and carried out a untidy search , leaving a trace of blood on the lounge wall by the light switch.

"The second time on June 23 he gained entry by smashing the window with a breeze block and found time to have a cup of tea and a sandwich in between stealing items including a vacuum cleaner. Aain he left blood stains and Mexican wrestling masks he had worn to carry out the burglary.

"Sometime between June 25 and 28 he re-entered the property and this time was more sophisticated, cutting the wires to the alarm systems and sensors in the wall.

"This time he also stole an NHS issue bed which the elderly occupant had been using before she went into hospital, where she remains today.

"It is clear in the third raid if not the other two that a degree of planning had gone into it and that the house had been deliberately targeted.

"In total the value of the haul including five watches, gold chains and coins, jewellery, electronic equipment and bottles of whiskey and wine came to around £30,000 and many of the items were irreplaceable and held great sentimental value to the family, who had worked long and hard over the years to be able to obtain them."

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Mr Hanns read out a victim impact statement from the son of the house owner who said he felt the break ins were like a 'campaign against my family.'

It said: "This has been the family home since 1998 – it will always be home and one I visited on a daily basis to provide support for my mother until she was taken into hospital.

"I am utterly disgusted and feel violated that the house was targeted repeatedly through greed and entitlement and probably because he knew there was nobody living there – it feels like a campaign against my family."

The court heard Churchley, aged 52, of Edgbaston Road, Birmingham had also carried out a theft of two bottles of detergent from B and M stores at the Windmill Shopping Centre, Smethwick on the evening of July 4.

He was well known to staff there and when two of them tried to apprehend him he became aggressive and told them to 'f...k off.' In a separate victim witness impact statement, one of the staff members said he though Churchley was going to hit him.

Churchley, of Edgbaston Road, Birmingham has 51 convictions for 114 offences dating back to 1998, mainly for theft but also for possession of drugs – at an earlier hearing he had admitted three counts of burglary and one of theft.

For all the offences he was given 27 months in jail to run concurrent.