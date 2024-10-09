Wolverhampton Crown Court evacuated amid fire alarm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolverhampton Crown Court staff were alerted to leave the building on Wednesday afternoon, leading to the delay of a number of trials.

Jurors, judges and court staff were all advised to leave the building at around 12pm this afternoon after a fire alarm was sounded inside the building.

The alert was sounded just as jurors were sitting for the Parminder Singh and Hardeb Singh trial, with Trial judge Simon Ward saying 'I think we had better leave'.

Responding to the alarm, Trail judge Ward said: "I'm not aware of any planned alert. I think we had all better leave."

Staff, jurors and judges were all evacuated following a suspected fire alarm

There is no response as of yet as to the cause of the alarm, however, members of staff standing outside the building said that they 'hurried out' as soon as they heard the alarm and that it 'takes around 45 minutes' to be allowed back in.

The cause of the fire alarm is as of yet unknown.

Wolverhampton Crown Court has been approached for comment.

WMFS said: "Crews were stood down as we believe it was a false alarm."