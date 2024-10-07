New photos show size of overgrown land cleared in 2019 for homes finally approved last month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The shrubs and trees on land off Myatt Avenue in Parkfields, Wolverhampton, was cleared in 2019 to make way for affordable homes which, according to a council announcement, were supposed to have been built in 2020 and 2021.

While a planning application for seven homes was approved in 2020, it was amended in 2022 and then not approved for another six months until 2023.

Another application was then put forward in June and approved this month.

Wolverhampton Council said the homes in Myatt Avenue were part of a “wider, phased affordable housing delivery programme” and the delay was caused by a change in building regulations and the site needing redesigning.

The site of the proposed housing development on Myatt Avenue, currently overgrown

In this time, the shrubs have returned, with these photos showing that the whole site will need clearing for a second time before any homes can be built.

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton Council said: “This development was part of a wider, phased affordable housing delivery programme, during which the council re-evaluated the delivery of each site.

The overgrown land off Myatt Avenue which had been cleared for housing

“The site south of Myatt Avenue is complex and together with a change to building regulations there was a need to amend the footprint of the site to make it slightly larger.

“This meant the development needed redesigning to comply and resulted in a new planning application being submitted.”