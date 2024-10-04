Wolverhampton man who died when car came off A41 hit tree and caught fire is named

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Fork lift truck driver Nikolaj Stepanov, aged 23, was already deceased when police and ambulance arrived at the scene on the A41 near Tong at 1.10am on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

Officers had responded to a call made by a passing motorist, assistant coroner Heath Westerman was told.

Mr Westerman was told that single man Mr Stepanov, born in Vilnius, Lithuania, and living in Wolverhampton, was identified at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by his dental records.

Tributes at A41 between Lizard Mill Farm Junction and Pickmere Roundabout - where the road meets the A5

Mr Westerman, sitting at the Coroner's Court at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, formally adjourned the full inquest to be held on January 30.

Tributes in the form of flowers and candles were left at the site in the days after the crash.

Police had said that he died when his Seat Arona left the carriageway on the A41 near Tong, hit a tree and caught fire. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident between Lizard Mill Farm Junction and Pickmere Roundabout – where the road meets the A5.

West Mercia Police has been appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Speaking at the time, a spokesperson said: "No-one else was in the vehicle and no other vehicles are believed to have been involved."

The tree is thought to have been damaged in the incident and cut down following the crash. Candles in glass holders along with flowers adorned the site.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam footage of it are being asked to contact PC Tony Smith of West Mercia Police via email at anthony.smith@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 36i of August 4.