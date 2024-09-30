Get set for Christmas: Light switch on events across Wolverhampton are announced

Family fun will be the theme at a series of festive events across the city, starting with the switch on in Queen Square on Saturday November 16.

The festivities start at 3pm with a funfair, real reindeer, face painting, food and drink and much more. The Grinch and Cindy Lou will be there entertaining the crowds throughout the event before X Factor and musical theatre star Niki Colwell and Jake Nelson Music take to the stage to perform an array of songs.

They will then be joined by the mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Linda Leach, and Father Christmas to switch on the lights at 6pm.

Christmas lights will also be switched on at Wednesfield, Tettenhall, Bilston and Bantock House with Father Christmas and the Mayor of Wolverhampton doing the honours, plus entertainment from artists from the area and Dicky Dodd.

Radio personality Dicky Dodd and Father Christmas will be on hand at most of the lights switch ons across Wolverhampton

Councillor Chris Burden, cabinet member for City Development, Jobs and Skills said: “It’s been another fantastic year of events in the city, and the Christmas lights is a great way to end what has been a busy events season.

“Thousands of families every year attend our light switch ons to mark the start of the countdown to Christmas – they are great free events for all the family.”

Wolverhampton based not-for-profit Health Cash Plan provider Paycare have been announced as headline sponsor for the five events.

Anna Bamford, Paycare Marketing Manager, said: “We’re delighted to support such a wonderful set of festive events, bringing together our wonderful communities to share in the light and cheer of the holiday season!

“Paycare are on a mission to make our communities happier and healthier, so we are delighted to be sponsoring the Christmas lights that bring so much pleasure and joy to the city and surrounding areas.”

The full list of switch on events is as follows:

Saturday November 16: Wolverhampton City Centre, Queen Square – event 3pm to 7pm, lights switch on at 6pm

Thursday November 21: Wednesfield, High Street – event 4.30pm to 7pm, lights switch on at 6.30pm

Friday November 22 Bilston, Church Street – event 4.30pm to 7pm, lights switch on at 6.30pm

Saturday November 23: Tettenhall, Upper Green – event 4.30pm to 7pm, lights switch on at 6.30pm

Sunday November 24: Bantock House, Finchfield Road – event 4.30pm to 7pm, lights switch on at 6.30pm

To find out more about Christmas in the City of Wolverhampton, including details on artists performing at each of the switch on events, visit www.wolverhampton.gov.uk/visiting/christmas-wolverhampton