Appeal to trace relatives of Wolverhampton pensioner who has died, aged 85

Joseph Powell, a care home resident, died in September and efforts are being made by the city council to track down possible family members so that his funeral can be arranged.

Any relatives or friends are being asked to get in touch with the council’s Court of Protection Team asoon as possible.

Anyone who is related to Mr Powell, or who has any information which may help trace his relatives, is asked to please telephone the protection and funerals officer on 07919 626117 or 01902 550095, or via email to diane.dore@wolverhampton.gov.uk