Charity giving Black Country sports fans to see their sporting heroes at two fundraising events

Charity Sporting Futures is hosting two events which will send England cricket fans and Wolves supporters pulses racing.

Three lions bowling star Andy Caddick will be appearing at Springhill Cricket Club, The Ridge, Wolverhampton on Saturday, October 5 at 7pm, tickets £15.

And Wolves League Cup winners John Richards, Kenny Hibbert and Steve Daley Cradley Heath Sports and Social, Thursday, October 10, tickets £10.

Support Futures helps people with their mental and physical health by offering free coaching and accredited qualifications for people of all ages, genders , ethnicities and abilities.

The charity was founded by former UKIP MEP Bill Etheridge after he quit politics and runs programmes in Bilston and Dudley.

Bill said: "It’s an absolute pleasure to be welcoming one of English test crickets finest bowlers to Springhill CC.

England's Andy Caddick appeals successfully to the umpire to have Australia's Ricky Ponting dismissed

"We are opening the club to the public to come and enjoy this great evening with us as well as presenting awards to some of our brilliant young players."

He added: "We hope to see lots of people there to share this special evening."

This year is the 50th anniversary of Wolves 1974 League Cup victory and fans will be treated to tales of the dressing room.

Bill said: "We have two double league cup winners and a man who was once the world's most expensive footballer in Steve Daley. There Q&A memorabilia, photos and a chance to have a pint with genuine heroes.

"We have done a few with the lads before and it’s great fun. They are wonderful guys with great stories to tell. They say never meet your heroes but these lads prove that wrong they are Wolves legends and brilliant entertainers with wonderful stories and lots of time for the fans."

Tickets are available from the clubs involved on Bill's Facebook.