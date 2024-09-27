Wolverhampton road closed while police investigate substance sprayed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from West Midlands Police and paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Lichfield Street in Wolverhampton on Thursday afternoon after reports of the incident.

The road was closed at around 3pm while officers checked the scene, with one man found by paramedics, but who wished not to be assessed and was discharged.

West Midlands Police have asked for anyone with any information about the incident to get in touch, although the force stated that while officers are investigating the incident, it did not believe the substance was harmful.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Lichfield Street, Wolverhampton, shortly after 2.30pm today (Thurs) after two people were sprayed with a substance.

"There were no injuries. We are investigating but don’t believe the substance sprayed was harmful or a risk to the public.

"People with information should contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 2746 of September 26."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of an incident on Lichfield Street in Wolverhampton at around 2.50pm.

"A paramedic officer was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a man.

"He did not wish to be assessed and we were stood down.”