Andy Evans of the Olde Vicarage Ale House on Bilbrook Road is appealing for help to find new premises after he and his partners were unable to secure a long-term lease on their present one.

He said it was very unlikely they would re-open in their present venue but he was keen to keep the name and start again elsewhere in the immediate area as they had been very successful since opening in June last year.

The Olde Vicarage Ale House, Bilbrook which is featured in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025 but has now closed down

Many people from the area commented on the Bilbrook, Codsall community Facebook page and said how sorry they were to see the 'Olde Vic' cease trading – one person has started a petition to try to save it at its present venue.

Mr Evans said: "I can't say too much at the moment about the present situation but what I would say is we have all worked hard to run the Olde Vic which has become a big part of the community and not just a pub or bar.

"We have been very popular since the start, ran a number of charity events which have been very well supported and stocked a variety of ales and drinks which have brought us a good reputation and gained us entry into the CAMRA book, which not everyone can say, in such a short space of time.

"I have received a number of calls about alternative venues since the news broke but I and the others if we do start again under the same name are keen to keep it in the Bilbrook, Codsall or immediate surrounding area."

Anyone who may be able to help with an alternative venue can get in touch with Andy at theoldevicalehouse@gmail.com.