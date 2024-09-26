Wolverhampton couple who teamed up to raise awareness of Alzheimers in film are rewarded

Alison and Frank Littleford are among a small group of supporters, scientists and celebrities who have been given the honorary role at the UK’s leading dementia research charity Alzheimer's Research UK.

The charity made the announcement to mark world Alzheimer’s month – a global initiative held every September to drive awareness of dementia.

The couple became supporters of Alzheimer’s Research UK in 2022 following Frank’s diagnosis with the disease in 2020.

Their openness to sharing their experience of Alzheimer’s has seen their story feature in several of the charity’s projects and campaigns.

They have also done numerous media interviews and starred in a powerful film as part of the charity’s Connections series. The film won a silver award at the Smiley Charity Film Awards in March.

Alison said: “We are delighted and incredibly humbled to be made ambassadors of this brilliant charity.

“We have experienced so many different losses as a result of Alzheimer’s and they continue as Frank’s health deteriorates. But among this sadness, a huge highlight has been our involvement with Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“Over the last few years, we have been proud to share our story and play a part in raising awareness of what life is like living with Alzheimer’s. This has been so important in giving us a sense of purpose and a focus.

“Because of his Alzheimers it is becoming increasingly hard for Frank to do things. But we are determined to continue to do what we can to help the charity in its mission to find a cure, so other people won’t have to experience the heartbreak of dementia like we have.”

Alongside Alison and Frank, other Ambassadors include Dame Barbara Windsor’s widow Scott Mitchell, Iceland Executive Chairman Richard Walker and actors Will Poulter and Ruth Wilson

AHilary Evans-Newton, chief Executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We are so proud to have Alison and Frank join us as Alzheimer’s Research UK Ambassadors.

“They have made an extraordinary contribution to raising awareness of the impact dementia has on people.

“Their Connections film is one of the most powerful films we have ever made and highlights the stark reality of living with Alzheimer’s disease.

“Through sharing their story, they have also shone a spotlight on the hope that research brings. It is through the efforts of our brilliant supporters, like Alison and Frank, that we will find a cure.”

For more information, on the charity visit www.alzheimersresearchuk.org/foracure