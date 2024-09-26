Number of patients treated for tooth decay in Wolverhampton hospitals since 2021 is revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust provides care for local people across the West Midlands, operating hospitals such at New Cross, West Parkand Cannock Chase.

Figures obtained by public interest lawyers show 1,463 patients had a diagnosis of tooth decay during their spell at these hospitals since 2021, although the figures have been falling.

Bosses say those suffering from dental problems should be treated at their local dentist with regular appointments to avoid severe situations, yet with many s not taking on new patients, people are turning up to accident and emergency in their tens of thousands.

In 2021 and 2022, the number of patients diagnosed with tooth decay in Wolverhampton hospitals stood at 583.

A year later, this number decreased to 467, which is the second-lowest number of patients diagnosed with tooth decay over the three-year period.

The past year has seen another drop in patients diagnosed with tooth decay and related issues, standing at 413.