Pre-Football League Wolves programme among historic highlights in sporting auction

The programme for the game against Notts Rangers in the Birmingham Senior Cup dates back to 1884 and is housed in a glazed frame which includes the match details.

Wolves were founder members of the Football League in 1888-89 along with Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion.

The lot has a guide price of £2,900 to £3,000 in the auction, which is now live and ends on October 1.

A Wolves training top worn by Charlie Phillips between 1929 and 1936 is also up for auction. It forms part of a lot which includes some of the player's Welsh caps, programmes and other memorabilia donated by his son. The forward made 191 appearances for Wolves, scoring 59 goals, and 13 appearances for Wales in which he scored five goals. The current bid on the top itself was £260 at the time of writing.

And a West Bromwich Albion ultra rare 1931 joint FA Cup winners and promotion badge has a reserve price of £420-£460 with no bids in yet. Albion won the FA Cup and were promoted to the first division after finishing runners-up in the league below.

All the lots, which are up for auction until between September 29 and October 1, can be viewed at the-saleroom.com/en-gb/auction-catalogues/midlands-sports-auctions, for more information go to midlandsportsauctions.co.uk or call Tim Beddow on 0121 421 7117.