Police appeal for missing Wolverhampton man

An appeal has been issued regarding a man who is missing from Wolverhampton.

By Daniel Coles
Published
Last updated

Posting on its official X account, formerly Twitter, Wolverhampton Police asked if anyone has seen Eric, 61, who was last seen earlier today, September 21, at 11.30am.

Eric is described as having grey hair, a grey beard, is 5'11 in height, with grey/blue eyes and stocky build.

The public is asked to contact the police on 999 quoting log 1906 of the 21.09.24.

Image: Wolverhampton Police

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton Police, said: "Have you seen Eric, aged 61, who’s missing from Wolverhampton?

"Eric was last seen at 11:30hrs on 21.09.24, and is described as having grey hair, grey beard, 5'11 tall, with grey/blue eyes and stocky build.

"Call 999 if you see Eric, quoting log 1906 of the 21.09.24"

