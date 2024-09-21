Police appeal for missing Wolverhampton man
An appeal has been issued regarding a man who is missing from Wolverhampton.
Posting on its official X account, formerly Twitter, Wolverhampton Police asked if anyone has seen Eric, 61, who was last seen earlier today, September 21, at 11.30am.
Eric is described as having grey hair, a grey beard, is 5'11 in height, with grey/blue eyes and stocky build.
The public is asked to contact the police on 999 quoting log 1906 of the 21.09.24.
