How you can join the Wolves sleepout - and spend the night at Molineux

The Molineux Sleepout is back for 2024, with a new target. The opportunity of breaking through the £250,000 barrier in funds raised over the event’s six-year history to support the people of Wolverhampton.

Fans will once again be offered the opportunity to bed down on a cold night in the Stan Cullis Stand to raise funds for Wolves Foundation and its partner charity for the event this year, the Good Shepherd, supporting projects delivered to help people in the community who are experiencing issues linked to many different forms of poverty.

Over the last five years, the Sleepout has raised almost £225,000 to benefit this vital work, offering the opportunity of going past a quarter-of-a-million pounds worth of support with this year’s event, taking place on the night of Friday November 15th.

“The Molineux Sleepout has become such a key part of the Wolves Foundation calendar, not just because of the fundraising which has such a positive impact on our work in the local community, but because of the awareness which is generated from the event,” says Head of the Foundation, Will Clowes.

“It is such a powerful evening featuring a strong and supportive community atmosphere where those taking part are not only giving up their home comforts for a night, but they are also keen to learn more about how they can help tackle the issues which people are facing.”

Sleeping out at Molineux

Funds raised from the Molineux Sleepout will be directed into the Foundation’s Supporting Our Pack project, which offers various strands of support including helping people suffering from food poverty, needing advice with their financial wellbeing or employment options, or improving mental and physical health.

The Good Shepherd, situated on Waterloo Road opposite Molineux, delivers a wide range of services including support for people experiencing homelessness, a free-to-access dining service and family food pantry, and recovery support for people experiencing mental health challenges and addiction.

“The way the community unites to raise funds and awareness for the Good Shepherd and the Foundation offers such a fantastic example of how people from Wolverhampton are so driven to support those who need our help,” says Good Shepherd CEO Tom Hayden.

Wolves Foundation sleepout at Molineux

The Sleepout runs from 7pm on the Friday until 6am on the Saturday, with tickets costing £35 for adults and £20 for Under-18s. The event is open to ages 13 and upwards, but anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Participants are asked to raise a minimum of £100 of fundraising. Head to foundation.wolves.co.uk/events/molineux-sleepout/ to book.