All lanes on M54 shut and severe traffic delays after crash near Wolverhampton

The collision happened on the M54 eastbound between Junction 1 and the M6 earlier this evening, and all lanes are closed east of the Featherstone interchange.

The AA said oil has spilled on the road surface, and that the A460 Cannock Road through Shareshill is also heavily congested as a result.

Traffic England said normal traffic conditions are expected between 7pm and 7.15pm tonight.

Cannock Road leading onto the M54 is also closed.

Staffordshire Police and other emergency services are currently in attendance.

Motorists are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs and take the following route: