All lanes on M54 shut and severe traffic delays after crash near Wolverhampton
Part of the M54 is shut following a crash near Wolverhampton, causing severe delays.
The collision happened on the M54 eastbound between Junction 1 and the M6 earlier this evening, and all lanes are closed east of the Featherstone interchange.
The AA said oil has spilled on the road surface, and that the A460 Cannock Road through Shareshill is also heavily congested as a result.
Traffic England said normal traffic conditions are expected between 7pm and 7.15pm tonight.
Cannock Road leading onto the M54 is also closed.
Staffordshire Police and other emergency services are currently in attendance.
Motorists are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs and take the following route:
Exit the M54 at J1 and take the exit onto the M54 westbound
Continue on the M54 to J2
Exit M54 at J2 westbound and take 1st exit onto A449 (southbound)
Continue on A449 southbound to Wolverhampton Ring Road
At Stafford Street junction turn left onto Wolverhampton Ring Road (east, A4150, not signed)
Continue on the Wolverhampton Ring Road to Horseley Fields junction
At Horseley Fields junction turn left onto Horseley Fields eastbound (signed A454)
Continue on Horseley Fields, eastbound to the A454 junction
Continue on the A454 eastbound and southbound to the A454/A463 interchange (Keyway roundabout)
At the A454/A463 roundabout turn left onto the interchange entry slip road and continue on the A454 by merging with traffic on the A463, northbound
Continue on the A454, northbound and eastbound to the A454/M6 J10
At the A454/M6 J10, take the 3rd exit and re-join the M6