19 arrested as OpAdvance swoops across Wolverhampton city centre

West Midlands Police have confirmed that officers have arrested 19 people for suspected crimes in the city as part of their OpAdvance initiative.

OpAdvance sees West Midlands Police officers take proactive action against crimes that matter the most to the public, like drugs, disorder, robbery and anti-social behaviour.

Across the day of action, officers carried out a number of operations throughout the city, including a multi-agency road safety operation at St John's Retail Park on the edge of the ring road.

Officers also carried out actions in Bilston, where neighbourhood teams talked to residents and shoppers at the crime prevention stall in the town hall.

Over the day, officers made 19 arrests for offences including car thefts, possessing with intent to supply drugs, disorder, robbery and carrying an offensive weapon.

Talking about the actions on the day, a West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Our CIRV team (Community Initiative to Reduce Violence) who work with youngsters around preventing knife crime hosted a first aid session by St John Ambulance at the Graiseley Family Hub.

"We also worked with Wolverhampton Council on licensing checks at convenience stores to check retailers are operating within the conditions of their licence, especially around the sale of alcohol and knives."

As well as officers from other teams, the Guardian Taskforce group and the dog unit joined with Safer Travel to patrol through the city centre, Bilston, Whitmore Reans, Heath Town and a number of other locations.