Two arrested and car recovered after chase ends in Wolverhampton city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident saw a black Nissan Juke suspected of being stolen pursued on Wednesday night by members of the Central Motorway Police Group and Road Policing teams from West Midlands Police through parts of Staffordshire.

The car was eventually stopped in Wolverhampton on Salop Street and two people were arrested after a chase and assistance from the Staffordshire Dog team.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "It was a team effort between Central Motorway Police Group, Staffordshire Dogs Team and the Road Policing team to bring a pursuit through Staffordshire and West Midlands to a safe conclusion in Wolves.

The Nissan Juke was brought to a stop on Salop Street in Wolverhampton city centre. Photo: Central Motor Police Group

"Two are under arrest and a stolen vehicle has been recovered."