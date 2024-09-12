Two arrested and car recovered after chase ends in Wolverhampton city centre
Two people were arrested and a car recovered after a police pursuit into the heart of Wolverhampton city centre.
The incident saw a black Nissan Juke suspected of being stolen pursued on Wednesday night by members of the Central Motorway Police Group and Road Policing teams from West Midlands Police through parts of Staffordshire.
The car was eventually stopped in Wolverhampton on Salop Street and two people were arrested after a chase and assistance from the Staffordshire Dog team.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "It was a team effort between Central Motorway Police Group, Staffordshire Dogs Team and the Road Policing team to bring a pursuit through Staffordshire and West Midlands to a safe conclusion in Wolves.
"Two are under arrest and a stolen vehicle has been recovered."