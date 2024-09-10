Zombie knife holders are urged to surrender their weapons

The weapons will be banned from Tuesday 24 September, but people have until the day before to surrender them to police stations and claim compensation. They are advised to contact their designated police station for advice on how to package up the weapons and bring them in safely.

Weapon surrender bins are also available across Wolverhampton for anyone who wants to remain anonymous including the latest one at Phoenix Park, Blakenhall as well as St Peter's Collegiate Church, St Peter's Square; New Testament Church of God, Heath Town; Tabernacle Baptist Church, , Whitmore Reans; Morrisons Bilston and St Chad and St Mark’s Church in Lime Street, Wolverhampton.

Zombie-style knives and machetes are defined as weapons with blades over eight inches or 20 centimetres in length that normally have a serrated cutting edge. The Government says the ban is the first step in its plan to halve knife crime in a decade and would be followed by efforts to outlaw ninja swords.

Councillor Obaidi Ahmed, the City of Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for Digital and Community, said: "We welcome the ban on zombie-style knives and machetes that are designed solely to cause maximum harm because, if we are able to get them off the streets, they cannot be used to commit a crime or cause injury.

"There is no legitimate need for a weapon of this kind to be in our homes or on our streets, and I would strongly urge people who own them to hand them in during the surrender scheme. People who don’t could face prison.

“It should be remembered that incidents of knife-related crime thankfully remain rare in Wolverhampton, and the provision of weapon surrender bins, including the latest one in Phoenix Park which has been installed with the support of ward councillors, is one example of a continued robust partnership response to keep our city safe.”

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster added: "These lethal weapons exploit a loophole in the 2016 definition of what a so-called zombie knife is, and it is right that the Government has acted to reduce their availability and remove them from our streets. Too many lives, particularly young ones, have been tragically lost or ruined because of these deadly blades.

"Whilst I back any action that restricts access to knives for illegitimate purposes, it is vital that we also focus on interventions aimed at prevention, early intervention and diversion for people who might otherwise opt to carry a knife."